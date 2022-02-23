KAMIAH — Save the dates of March 17-19 for an Irish Festival in downtown Kamiah, organized by the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce and other partners. A traditional Pub Crawl (in memory of Donald Brown) will be held Thursday, March 17, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Friday, March 18, will feature a teen dance in the evening at the UYLC Teen Center. Saturday, March 19, will include a Leprechaun Fun Run starting at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Irish Festival Parade at 11 a.m. From noon to 5 p.m., Kamiah Main Street will feature Irish music and dance, youth and adult outdoor Irish games, a car show, vendor booths and more. Saturday evening will include the CVRA auction fundraiser.

