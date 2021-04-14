KAMIAH — Mark your calendars for a “Save the Hall” benefit auction May 15, sponsored by American Legion Post No. 75 Kamiah.
DP Auction will be providing auction services for the event. Concessions will include pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw and cowboy beans for $5. Doors open at 5 p.m. (no charge) and the live auction will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. A no-host bar will also be available.
All the proceeds will go back into the hall for building upgrades (heating, air-conditioning, floors, tables, chairs chair racks, meeting rooms, etc.).
