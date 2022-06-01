Idahoans now have the option to renew their vehicle registrations by scanning a QR code with their phone directly from vehicle registration renewal letters.
Starting in October, all notifications will include a QR code for processing and payment of registration. Vehicle owners can scan the code with their phone’s camera, avoiding a trip to a DMV office.
Idahoans still have the option to renew online at dmv.idaho.gov, by mail or in person at a county DMV office. For a full menu of transactions that can be completed from a mobile device, tablet or laptop, visit dmv.idaho.gov.
