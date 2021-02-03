GRANGEVILLE — Aside from all its negativity, COVID-19 has an upside: people desire to be more independent.
In that vein, more than 20 locals gathered at the Soltman Center Jan. 26 for a presentation on seed saving sponsored by Grangeville Farmers’ Market.
“Why save seeds? There are many reasons, one of them to be self-sufficient,” said presenter Roy Farmer. He said the process can also save money.
Farmer co-runs a cattle ranch in White Bird and grows a four-acre garden to help supply food for his large family of seven children he and his wife, Cody, raise.
Farmer went over a variety of ways to save specific seeds to use each year. He told the audience he is available to show his garden, answer questions and/or help with their garden planning. See myfarmersgarden on Facebook; e-mail myfarmersgarden@hotmail.com; or call 208-839-2887.
Look for more details on the seed saving presentation in an upcoming Free Press special section.
