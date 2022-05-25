GRANGEVILLE — This year, Grangeville Centennial Library participated in the Idaho Reading Challenge.
The winner of the challenge is Prairie High School student Erica Schlader. She won a $50 card from Amazon.
The Idaho Teen Reading Challenge, open to those 12-19, is a chance for school and public libraries to challenge teens to read books outside of their comfort zone. From October through April, teens are challenged to read eight books in each of the following categories: graphic novel, a book recommended by a friend, an #OwnVoices book, free choice (pick any book they want), a book that keeps you up at night, a classic, a memoir/biography and a re-read.
