COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School’s Prairie League recently voted for their Mother and Father of the Year awards.
Tara Schlader submitted an essay on her mother, Shelley Schlader, who was honored as Prairie League Mother of the Year.
An excerpt from Tara’s essay is as follows:
“I would like to thank my mom for everything she has taught me. For teaching me about the important things in life. That God comes first, no matter what, and nothing is stronger than our faith. Working hard and always doing your best will always benefit you, even if it sometimes doesn’t seem that way. Stand up for what you believe in and not let other people change your morals. Materialistic things don’t matter in the end. Be someone that people are attracted to, not someone that brings others down. These are life lessons that are important to be taught but are instilled when you have someone in your life that lives their life according to these guidelines. I am fortunate enough to have a mother who lives her life to these standards.”
Kaylie Lockett submitted a poem using the letters of “father” about her father, Stan Lockett, who was awarded the Prairie League Father of the Year award.
An excerpt of her poem follows:
“F- is for the faith my father has in me. He always thinks I am capable of anything. My dad pushes me to be the best person I can be by believing in me and motivating me. When I think I have tried my hardest my dad reminds me I can always push harder. My dad has so much faith in my potential as a person it gives me motivation to try harder in everything I do.”
