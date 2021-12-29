ELK CITY — Elk City students have a chance at a college scholarship.
The VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary is again announcing its scholarship for 2022.
Qualifying students must be a former Elk City student, either by attendance at Elk City School (ECS) or be home schooled, for a minimum of one full school year while a resident in Elk City; or be related to a person (immediate family member) who is a member of the Grangeville and/or Elk City VFW post/auxiliary even when the applicant has not attended ECS, and one of the following: must be a high school graduate (or graduating in the spring) or have successfully completed GED requirements and have proof of such, registered as a student (graduate, masters, doctorate, technical or trade school) and two letters of reference.
“We encourage anyone who is eligible to apply for this scholarship to do so to help out with post graduate expenses,” said auxiliary member Sue Phillips.
Applicants cannot have exceeded the number of times the scholarship can be awarded: two awards during four years for undergraduates, one award for students earning a masters and one award for a doctorate.
Applications for the scholarship are available by contacting the VFW in Elk City or through Mountain View School District 244’s school counselor.
Applications must be postmarked no later than Feb. 16, 2022, and mailed to Auxiliary, PO Box 481, Elk City ID 83525, or submitted to the high school counselor by Feb. 9, 2022. Applicants will be notified by mid-April with award results. The scholarship amount varies depending on the number of applicants.
For information, contact Laurie Beauchamp, 509-956-9149, coder83544@yahoo.com; Sue Phillips, 208-842-2359, billsuep74@gmail.com; or Sonya Horrocks, 208-842-9251, horrockssonya@gmail.com.
