MOSCOW – Theta Chi, Epsilon Kappa Chapter, University of Idaho, was the highest GPA fraternity at the U of I for fall 2020. The fraternity had a combined GPA of 3.43. This is Theta Chi’s fourth consecutive semester as number one, and seventh semester since 2017.
Hunter Schoo, a 2019 graduate of Grangeville High School, is a member of Theta Chi and earned a spot on the dean’s list. He is in the college of business and economics. Schoo is the son of Nolan and Dawn Schoo of Grangeville.
