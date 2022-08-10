Grangeville school supply giveaway set for Aug. 24
GRANGEVILLE — Free school supply distribution will take place at Opportunities Unlimited, 305 N. State Street, Grangeville. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 5-6 p.m.. For questions, call Jade at 208-507-1471.
Salmon River schools registration is this week
RIGGINS — Registration for the 2022-23 school year for Salmon River Joint School District 243 students is this week.
Today, Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 11, 9.m. to 3 p.m., Riggins Elementary School and Salmon River Junior-Senior High School students can register at their schools. A parent or legal guardian is required; student pictures will be taken for activity cards; pay for sports and activity fees at this time.
GHS registration is Aug. 22-24
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School will hold its 2022-23 school year registration Aug. 22-25. Monday, Aug. 22, is set for seniors from 8 a.m. to noon, and juniors, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, is for sophomores from 8 a.m. to noon, and freshmen, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 24 and 25, is when new students can register by appointment. Call 208-983-0580.
CVES free school supply distribution is Aug. 25
KOOSKIA — Free school supply distribution for Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, 5-6 p.m., at Kooskia City Hall, 26 Main Street. The event is sponsored by a nonprofit community organization. For questions, call Jade at 208-507-1471.
CVJSHS sets registration dates, backpack giveaway
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School will hold its registration Aug. 23-25.
Seniors are invited in on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to noon, and juniors from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, is for sophomores from 8 a.m. to noon and freshmen, 1-3 p.m. New students should come in Thursday, Aug. 25, 1-3 p.m.
For junior high, Aug. 25 is the registration day from 8 a.m. to noon, with new students from 1-3 p.m. UYLC will have a backpack giveaway during sixth grade welcome night Monday, Aug. 29, from 5-7 p.m., for grades six through 12.
KES open house, backpack giveaway on tap for Aug. 25
KAMIAH — A back-to-school open house at Kamiah Elementary School is set for Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be available, as well as a barbecue, bounce houses, meet and greet with teachers and parental assistance with Power School. This event is sponsored by Upriver Youth Leadership Council, the Nez Perce Tribe, Youth Advisory Board, Kamiah Joint School District 304 and the Kamiah Family Engagement Team.
Prairie Elementary open house is Aug. 26
COTTONWOOD — An open house at Prairie Elementary School is set for Friday, Aug. 26, 5-6:30 p.m. Hot dogs and haystacks will be served. If students have their school supplies, they are invited to bring them this night.
