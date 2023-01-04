North Central Idaho school districts will see a state funding bonus, part of a record-setting total in endowment money being distributed to Idaho’s public schools this school year.

The distribution for fiscal year 2023 for public schools is $61,532,200, which is nearly $7 million more than the previous year.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments