North Central Idaho school districts will see a state funding bonus, part of a record-setting total in endowment money being distributed to Idaho’s public schools this school year.
The distribution for fiscal year 2023 for public schools is $61,532,200, which is nearly $7 million more than the previous year.
Overall, for the four area school districts, this year’s total endowment distribution is $476,961.04. The breakdown is as follows:
• Cottonwood Joint School District 242: $99,753.78.
• Salmon River Joint School District 243: $45,230.44.
• Mt. View School District 244: $244,496.16.
• Kamiah Joint School District 304: $87,480.66.
Distributions to all beneficiaries in FY23 total $100,315,000, with 61% going to the public school beneficiaries. The distributions are the result of increased endowment land revenue combined with revenue from investments.
“We are proud to be able to give Idaho public schools this record amount of funding,” Governor Brad Little said. “This speaks to our state’s commitment to education and the school children of Idaho.”
“These endowment distribution funds are critical to Idaho schools to support and improve our state education system,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. “We want to thank our educators for their hard work and dedication this year and hope they recognize the Land Board’s commitment to continue these distributions to schools with our ongoing prudent management of endowment land assets and investments.”
There are nine endowment beneficiary funds that include Idaho’s public schools, universities, state hospitals for the mentally ill and charitable institutions such as the state veterans homes, the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind and Idaho’s juvenile corrections system.
