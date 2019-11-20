COTTONWOOD – Dave Frei couldn’t move his leg; likely it was due to the gaping bullet wound to his hip that was causing him to bleed out onto the floor. His wasn’t the only injury.
Several bloodied individuals were scattered along the entranceway to Prairie High School … the shooter among them. Within the next 44 minutes, law enforcement had secured the initial scene and started medical treatment, EMTs and firefighters arrived to treat and assess patients for transport, and armed escort teams lifted patients to waiting ambulances.
Following the training scenario – the first of four set that day -- participants commented on the craziness of the scene, such as miscommunication in who was in what role and whether the shooter had been dealt with.
“I would have sent more patients initially,” one person said. “The first ambulance went out with one. I wasn’t thinking.” Another man said, “It was crazy. I couldn’t separate her radio from my radio.”
“And that’s in a controlled environment,” responded Mark Dupont, law enforcement instructor for the three-day training. “You can imagine, in real life, how that would go down.”
Last Friday through Sunday, Nov. 15-17, the Cottonwood Police Department (CPD) hosted training for 33 emergency responders from the region that included eight instructors and nine role players. The Active Threat Integrated Response Course was provided free through the Louisiana State University National Center for Biomedical Research and Training.
“All active shooter events are over in less than three minutes,” said Carrie Kotecki, EMS lead instructor. “Police are never going to be there before it’s over, so we have to figure out how we save people, and this saves lives.”
Attendees went through classroom instruction and hands-on work, followed by Sunday’s live shooter scenarios -- such as at a school and a grocery store -- putting into action what they learned. Training involved what EMS agencies have learned the hard way through real-world incidents, among which, according to Kotecki, is the need for integrated training between police, fire and EMTs to deal with these incidents in a coordinated way to save lives.
“What we’ve learned from real active shooter events is people are bleeding out; they’re dying because we can’t get medical people in there quick enough to save them,” she said. So, for example, police officers are taught how to use tourniquets and pack wounds, and they secure the area so EMTs can come in and finish patient care and transport them out.
Scenarios were set up as in real life; limited information, somewhat vague. Multiple calls of shots fired at a school and a possible shooter at large. Another was a shooting at a grocery store, but the twist here is police encounter an armed civilian who claims to have taken down the shooter. Instructors praised several participants during the morning’s debriefings for their improvisation, completing tasks and looking to “what is next to do” and ways to streamline the process.
But there was also constructive criticism, such as the need to speed up patient transport and focusing on training to “react tactically and soundly.”
“What we do is spend two days talking about tactics, about angles, how to make entrances, all that,” Dupont said. “That all went right out the window when you guys came through the door, didn’t it? Why? What happens is we revert back to what is comfortable when thrown into a situation that is a little uncomfortable.” His concern with the school scenario was with four officers coming into the PHS entrance at the same time. “If the [shooter’s] gun wasn’t pointed at people in the building and pointed at you, how many of you would probably have got shot?”
Up and walking after the second scenario, role players Frei, of Cottonwood, and Brennan Wright of Grangeville, were impressed with how training went.
“The police figured out what to do, they took me down in five seconds, cuffed me, went through everything,” Frei said, as the civilian who took down Wright’s “shooter” character. “Everyone took it as seriously as they could,” and added this would be important to do annually. “This would be good training once a year for all our EMTs and police.”
“It was impressive,” Wright said, who was the “dead guy” in both morning’s scenarios. “You could tell they were making organization out of the chaos, and that’s exactly what they need to do in a real-life situation; come in and assess multiple people and see where they are. It’s what the training is for.”
Event organizer, CPD Chief Terry Cochran, praised all those involved, especially as it involved multiple agencies, many of which haven’t worked together. Schools and law enforcement have trained separately in the past, but now they, along with medical and firefighters are working hand-in-hand.
“That’s something we’ve never done,” he said. This training integrated all these agencies; law enforcement doing medical interventions, and medical and fire units escorted into warm zones (scenes not fully secured for safety). “All these pieces coming together, and watching all this happening, has been really good.”
What helped drive this regional training, according to Cochran was the philosophy that if someone would attack a one-room Amish school in a remote area, an attack could happen just as easily locally.
“My philosophy is we can’t say it will never happen here,” he said. Area schools have had threats in past years, “so the possibility is here. Hopefully it will never happen, but one of the things we’ve seen that helps prevent it from happening is training and preparing, and letting everyone know we are training and preparing.”
