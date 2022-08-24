Grangeville school supply giveaway set for today
GRANGEVILLE — Free school supply distribution will take place at Opportunities Unlimited, 305 N. State Street, Grangeville. today, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 5-6 p.m.. For questions, call Jade at 208-507-1471.
CVES free school supply distribution is Aug. 25
KOOSKIA — Free school supply distribution for Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, 5-6 p.m., at Kooskia City Hall, 26 Main Street. The event is sponsored by a nonprofit community organization. For questions, call Jade at 208-507-1471.
Backpack giveaway at sixth grade welcome night for CVJSHS
KOOSKIA — UYLC will have a backpack giveaway during Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School sixth grade welcome night Monday, Aug. 29, from 5-7 p.m., for grades six through 12.
KES open house, backpack giveaway on tap for Aug. 25
KAMIAH — A back-to-school open house at Kamiah Elementary School is set for Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be available, as well as a barbecue, bounce houses, meet and greet with teachers and parental assistance with Power School. This event is sponsored by Upriver Youth Leadership Council, the Nez Perce Tribe, Youth Advisory Board, Kamiah Joint School District 304 and the Kamiah Family Engagement Team.
Prairie Elementary open house is Aug. 29
COTTONWOOD — An open house at Prairie Elementary School is set for Monday, Aug. 29, 5-7 p.m. Hot dogs and haystacks will be served. If students have their school supplies, they are invited to bring them this night.
GEMS open house is Aug. 29
GRANGEVILLE — On Monday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m., Grangeville Elementary Middle School families are welcome to stop by the open house at GEMS. Teachers look forward to greeting students and their families. Feel free to drop off school supplies in elementary classrooms or new lockers. Middle school students will be able to pick up their class schedule during the open house or on the first day of school. The PTO will be available with information on how families can get involved.
