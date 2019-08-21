GRANGEVILLE – A back-to-school community clothing swap is set for this Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Grangeville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 280 U.S. Highway 95 N. Call 208-983-2705.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Trails under new ownership
- Phillip A. Walters, 71, Lewiston
- Salmon River no barrier to wandering white-footed wolverine
- Orofino man charged felony manslaughter in July 30 crash incident
- Nezperce News: Photographer's children strive to reunite photographs, negatives with subjects
- Patrons petition to bring P.E. specialists back to MVSD elementary schools
- Wensman sisters' trial postponed to January
- Highway emerges unscathed from mudslide that destroyed Fiddle Creek fruit gardens
- Idaho County Fair 2019 Schedule
- Slide show and videos: Idaho County Fair 2019
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Slide show and videos: Idaho County Fair 2019
- The Trails under new ownership
- Slide show and video: Come Dance Under The Stars
- Patrons petition to bring P.E. specialists back to MVSD elementary schools
- Council opts not to support multi-use path; district remains positive, moving forward
- Wensman sisters' trial postponed to January
- Idaho County on second year of population rebound, reports U.S. Census
- Inappropriate library materials, books a concern raised by resident
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 25
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.