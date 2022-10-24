MVSD Logo

An idea that has been rumbled about for years throughout Idaho and Lewis counties has become a step closer to reality: Excising Kooskia and Elk City schools from Mountain View School District 244 and adding them to Kamiah Joint School District 304.

“Today, both the Mountain View 244 and Kamiah Joint 304 school districts were served petitions under Idaho Code,” an e-mail to the Free Press and Progress from Skip Brandt late Monday afternoon, Oct. 24 read.

