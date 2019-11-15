GRANGEVILLE – “I wanted to check in and let you know what the district is doing to meet the mental health needs of students,” Mountain View School District 244 psychologist Dani Blackwell addressed the board of trustees at the Oct. 22 meeting.
Blackwell was responding to questions from previous meetings wondering how the district is tackling suicide prevention.
She explained counselors meet together quarterly and discuss, among other areas, suicide risk protocol, and that counselors and other staff have and will attend gatekeeper training to help them know how to assess risk and what steps to take in a crisis.
“We’re also looking at building resiliency factors in our students, addressing the social-emotional needs, and, most importantly, building a sense of belonging in our students,” she said. “This creates protection when a student feels a firm sense of place.” She said students belonging to groups, such as athletic or clubs, also helps in building this sense of investment and fitting in.
Blackwell said Clearwater Valley High School received an Idaho Lives Project (ILP) grant called Sources of Strength that began training of staff and peer mentors last week.
“It is not directly focused on suicide prevention,” she explained, “but addresses overall mental wellness.”
Trustee Casey Smith asked if “we have ever been offered an anti-suicide grant that we refused? Because that’s a rumor going around.”
Blackwell said she knew of no such refusal.
The Sources of Strength grant provided to CVHS under the ILP is a joint effort between the State Department of Education and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Suicide Prevention Program. This statewide effort is to provide a message of hope, health and strength in communities. Sources of Strength helps to cultivate relationships between students and trusted adults. The school received $2,400 to support adult advisers, training and help fund activities for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.