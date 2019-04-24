GRANGEVILLE – The Elks Friday Burger Night is set for this Friday, April 26, at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Burgers, fries and salads are available as well as drinks separately from the Elks bar.
This month, proceeds will go toward the senior project of Mary Kate Forsmann who is currently a sophomore at Grangeville High School. She will be collecting Christmas gifts for teenagers in foster care through the Foster Idaho: One Church, One Child program.
