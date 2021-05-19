Another school year comes to a close, marked by graduation ceremonies to be held later this month in the region for the Class of 2021. Event dates and information is as follows:
Friday, May 21
• Salmon River High School: Event begins at 7 p.m. (MT) in the gym. Class valedictorian is Lotus Harper, and salutatorian is Sofie Branstetter.
Saturday, May 22
• Highland High School: Event begins at 1 p.m. at the school. Class valedictorian is Kobe Droegmiller, and salutatorian is Lane Wassmuth.
Friday, May 28
• Clearwater Valley High School: Event begins at 5 p.m. Graduation speaker is Vincent Martinez. Valedictorian is Martha Smith, and salutatorian is Paige Morrow.
• Grangeville High School: Event begins at 7 p.m. in the gym. Graduation speaker will be Kathy Stefani. Class valedictorians are Tori Ebert and Emma Edwards; and salutatorian is Brandon Vetter.
• Kamiah High School: Event begins at 7 p.m. in the gym. Class valedictorian is Cecily Puckett, and salutatorian is Mya Barger.
• Nezperce High School: Event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the gym. Valedictorians are KC Wahl and Kadyn Horton; and salutatorian is Madisyn Brower.
• Prairie High School: Event begins at 7 p.m. in the gym. Graduation speaker is Ryan Hasselstrom. Class valedictorian is Leann Lightfield, and salutatorian is Kerri Lou Villamor.
Saturday, May 29
• St. John Bosco Academy: Event begins at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Graduation speaker is Warren Stevens. Valedictorian is Megan Walker, and salutatorian is Clarissa Stevens.
