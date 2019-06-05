Mikayla Bean: Valedictorian, Masonic Scholarship $400;
Jarret Nuxoll: Salutatorian, VEST Scholarship, Karl G. Olson Scholarship $1,000, Kamiah Kiwanis Scholarship, Clearwater Forest Service Employee Memorial Scholarship $1,000;
Mikaela Herrick: PEO Scholarship, VEST Scholarship, Kamiah Kiwanis Scholarship, Army Reserve National Scholar/Athlete, Ray Bowles Award $500;
Ty Dominguez: Army Reserve National Scholar/Athlete, Ray Bowles Award $500;
Kevin Hill: Bud Springer Award $500;
