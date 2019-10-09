GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville High School senior Luke Frei is collecting coats and blankets for his senior project.
These items can be dropped off at Grangeville High School, the Idaho County Courthouse or Cloninger’s Market through Oct. 13.
“Basically, any coat or winter apparel item – mittens, gloves, hats, scarves, jackets – and blankets will be accepted,” Frei said. “New or gently used in good condition items will be great. I thank the community in advance for their help.”
Items will be taken to Grangeville Elementary Middle School where counselor Nicole Brown will distribute the items to those who need them.
