GRANGEVILLE — Save the date for Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. This is when a “Reality Check” is coming to the students of Grangeville High School.
“GHS staff will turn the gymnasium into a mini-community, where students will have an opportunity to learn how far to stretch their dollars as they go through a game of life on steroids,” said Bobbie Kennedy, GHS College and career Ready Advisor said.
Inspired by a Facebook post about a school in Oklahoma that gives their incoming freshmen a reality check, this idea is not new or original, but is believed to be something young people at the threshold of adulthood are in need of, Kennedy said.
GHS staff member Ty Reuter and community members have been encouraging the idea, leading Kennedy to brainstorm how to pull it off for all GHS students. Principal Randall Miskin gave Kennedy the opportunity to share this proposal with other staff members, and their support was overwhelming, she said.
“The plan is to first work with students about a career they are considering. After acquiring this information, students will be assigned a salary commensurate with that career. Students will be asked to consider work force training, apprenticeships, military service and college or career training as part of this exercise. If applicable, they will also be assigned student loan debt as part of a budget they will be responsible for making,” Kennedy explained. “Their budget will include every line item feasible. Students will also be given a randomly assigned marital status and children. One goal is that their expenditures to not exceed the salary they have been assigned. Other goals include inspiring students to think ahead about careers and what kind of training or education they will need to be competitive in the work force.”
Students should also become aware of the amount of student loan debt they could incur, and hopefully it will inspire them to earn scholarships or work opportunities to help fund their education, and to wisely choose their post-high school education. The ultimate goal is to help students gain insight into the many responsibilities they will face in adulthood.
Kennedy will be asking community members to participate the day of, as there is a need for expertise from several different fields: banking, grocers, automobile dealerships, realtors, investment advisers, cosmetologists and barbers, day care providers, insurance providers, utility providers, etc. She can be reached at kennedyb@sd244.org.
Love this!
