GRANGEVILLE – Many students, parents and teachers left the July 29 Mountain View School District 244 board meeting in tears following more than 90 minutes in executive session.
More than 75 patrons showed up in support of Clearwater Valley High School teacher Vinnie Martinez, whose contract was not renewed for the 2019-20 school year. Most wore T-shirts supporting the business and technology teacher.
Earlier in the meeting, board chair Lot Smith told the room, “I know there are going to be some disappointed people here, but,” he said, looking at the public input session sign-up list, “we aren’t going to be talking about personnel issues.”
When patron Norma Staaf asked what was different about this meeting compared to last (when patrons were allowed to speak about Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher Mike Johnson).
“Was that different? Was that discussion not supposed to happen?” Staaf asked.
“Yes, we checked with the state, and that was wrong to allow that,” Smith said.
“You start this meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance which states, ‘liberty and justice for all,’ and here you have an engaged audience who you won’t listen to,” Clearwater Valley Elementary School teacher Joe Tosten said “You have a good teacher with great evaluations, and you want to get rid of him just because you don’t like what he has to say.”
Tosten also asked – as a board member called for “point of order,” – when was the right time for the public to speak?
“There’s a process,” Lot Smith said. “You go up the chain, to the principal, then the superintendent.”
“We don’t have a superintendent!” several people in the audience spat out as the room laughed.
“This is not right – Grangeville was allowed to speak on behalf of their teacher, but we aren’t allowed to,” said Char McKinney, CVHS teacher and president of the Central Idaho Education Association. “Grangeville had teachers on their hiring committee for their principal, but we weren’t allowed to.”
Martinez received applause from the crowd when he entered and left the room, and students held up their handmade support signs during the meeting.
During executive session, Martinez was called in to the Grangeville High School library for a short time and when he came out into the GHS arcade, cheers erupted.
“Thank you,” a tearful Martinez said. “I didn’t ask for this, but I do appreciate all the support.”
Following the executive session, the board did not take any action pursuant to Martinez’s contract.
“Sorry, kids, but your voices were not heard,” one patron said.
“What?” questioned CVES teacher and parent of four sons, Michelle Fabbi. “Mike, why aren’t you representing us?” Fabbi questioned board member Mike Dominguez of Kooskia.
“I do represent you,” Dominguez said quietly.
Board members began to leave as CVHS student Martha Smith gave a tearful plea to her fellow classmates.
“For how many of you is Mr. Martinez the reason you go to school each day?” she asked, with her friends raising their hands.
“You are making the wrong decision,” Martha told the board. “Students will transfer.”
Martha’s sisters, Luella, Ruth and Maddie, also tried to make their pleas to board members by showing them their signs.
“We need Mr. Martinez,” Maddie said.
“Didn’t you read our signs?” asked Luella.
“You are ruining our school,” Fabbi continued. “Mike, your son graduated with a STEM diploma because of this man,” she pointed to Martinez.
As Dominguez and other board members left the room, Fabbi yelled after them, “Grow some balls!”
