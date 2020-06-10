In last week’s Free Press (June 4 issue), page 1 reported an incorrect result in the levy vote for Mt. View School District 244.
It should have said the levy failed. Number results listed, however, were correct: yes, 1,440; no, 2,557.
The mistake was due to a proofing oversite error by the editor at deadline on election night. We apologize for the confusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.