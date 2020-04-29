Three local school districts will ask patrons to support school levies during the May 19 election.
Due to changes for COVID-19 concerns, the May 19 primary will be conducted solely by absentee ballot, with votes due by June 2 to the Idaho County Clerk’s office. Voters can request election ballots through the Idaho County Clerk by calling 208-983-2751 or go online to www.idahocounty.org to fill out a form and request a ballot.
COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Joint School District (CJSD) 242 has set its levy amount at $325,000.
“We ask for support in the continuation of our academic and extracurricular programs. CJSD is proud of the fine staff we have and the work they do to promote academic success in this district,” superintendent Rene Forsmann said. “Investing in our youth is the answer to the continued success of our community. Our local schools are the lifeblood of our community.
Forsmann reiterated the levy amount of $325,000 has not increased from last year. She said the cost per thousand dollars of assessed value is $1.92, down from $2.04 last year. In 2015, 2016 and 2017, the amount was $350,000. CJSD has been able to make the amount $325,000 for the past three years.
“We are diligent in our spending and promise to continue providing a quality education for the children of our communities,” Forsmann emphasized.
GRANGEVILLE-- Patrons in Mountain View School District (MVSD) 244 will be asked to pass a one-year, $3.9 million levy.
In March, the MVSD school board members voted 4-1 in favor of the levy amount. Trustees Rebecca Warden, chair, Brad Lutz, vice-chair, Pam Reidlen and Melisa Kaschmitter all voted yes while the sole no vote was from board member Casey Smith.
The levy will pay for continued programs at the district’s five schools: Clearwater Valley Elementary and Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High schools in Kooskia; Grangeville Elementary Middle and Grangeville High schools; and Elk City School.
“Funds have been included in the budget to pay for physical education for elementary students, offer more electives at both high schools, elementary counseling services and assistance to support the transition from elementary to middle school for sixth graders,” acting superintendent Woody Woodford explained. Some items were added due to a parent survey last year while others were added based on data and needs.
Last year, patrons passed a $3,090,048 levy with just shy of a 53 percent approval rate.
Woodford said this year’s levy will cost taxpayers more money than last year.
“The cost per thousand is $4.24, while last year it was $3.36,” he said. For example, the levy amount for a $100,000 home or property would be $424 at the highest – lower with the homeowner exemption.
“The state of Idaho covers about 70 percent of the funds needed to educate the children in MVSD,” Woodford explained. “That leaves about 30 percent that the levy funds.”
He said he wanted to make clear that this year’s levy replaces last year’s levy.
“It’s no in addition to,” he stated. “It’s a supplemental levy that replaces the one from last year, which ends June 30.”
Woodford also stated the district could not say what would be lost if the levy were not to pass.
“It’s not necessarily this or that – it’s a mixture,” he said, likening it to a pot of spaghetti sauce. “We would dip in the ladle and take out 30 percent of what makes the sauce.”
He hopes it doesn’t come to that decision.
“Our kids deserve the best we can offer. That is the number one reason we ask for this levy – for the quality education of our students.”
RIGGINS – Salmon River Joint School District (SRJSD) 243 will again ask its patrons for a $525,000 levy.
“This will be for the district’s general operation expenses,” said superintendent Jim Doramus.
SRJSD has experienced a tremendous amount of community support with its levies. For five straight years it asked its patrons for $545,000 per year. For several years now, it has set the amount at $525,000. Last year, the levy passed with more than 80 percent of voters saying. “Yes.”
Doramus said the levy will cost patrons $2.92 per thousand (89 cents less than last year) of the assessed value of their property, minus the homeowner’s exemption. For information on how to figure the homeowner exemption visit: http://tax.idaho.gov/i-1051.cfm.
He also added the levy is important because “Having a quality school in our area brings families to the area and promotes business and industry.”
“These businesses yield the jobs needed to sustain our community,” he added. “Property owners and renters are both stakeholders in our schools and have voting privileges. Keeping a thriving community keeps our property values, and also keeps our stores, restaurants, gas stations, financial institutions, and other businesses open.”
