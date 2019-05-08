Three Idaho County school districts will come to the patrons for levy requests Tuesday, May 21.
Cottonwood Joint School District 242 will ask for $325,000, while Salmon River Joint School District 243 will request $525,000. Mountain View School District 244 set its levy amount at $3,090,048.
*
“Ten years ago, when we had a recession, the staff pulled together and took a decrease,” and/or no raise for five years,” Cottonwood Joint School District 242 Superintendent Rene Forsmann explained. “We were able to keep all staff through this time and they take on extra duties, combine duties.”
Forsmann explained her staff and the community have been “very supportive,” through having to close a building and cutting costs as they have been able to.
“Our board members, administration and staff have one goal – to educate and support every child who enters our system,” she said. “We believe in one another and we support one another. Our community supports our mission and vision.”
In 2015, 2016 and 2017, the district requested levies for $350,000 each year. Last year and this year, the amount is $325,000.
Some interesting statistics for CJSD 242 include the following: 21 of 28 of the classified staff graduated from Prairie High School; 10 of the 30 certified staff graduated from PHS; both administrators graduated from PHS; and four of five board members graduated from PHS.
“We have tremendous community support and I appreciate everyone for that,” Forsmann added.
*
Salmon River Joint School District 243 will again hold to its request of $525,000. SR has asked for $525,000 for the past several years, lower than the $545,000 requested for five years straight.
Salmon River has two schools: The high school campus houses grades seven through 12 and the elementary campus has students from preschool through sixth grade, as well as the after-school program and the district office. December 2018 board minutes reported superintendent Jim Doramus’s office would soon be moved to the IEN room.
In December, SRJSD 243 had 119 students in grades K-12.
*
Mountain View School District 244 often holds its levy vote at the early March election date; however, this year, board members decided to wait for state funding data prior to setting a levy amount. The district is asking patrons to support a $3,090,048 levy for the 2019-20 school year.
“If the levy does not pass, we’re going to be in a devastating position,” board chair Lot Smith said at a March meeting.
The levy will pay for continued programs at the district’s five schools: Clearwater Valley Elementary and Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High schools in Kooskia; Grangeville Elementary Middle and Grangeville High schools; and Elk City School. In addition, the levy helps support about 10 positions the state does not cover as well as a variety of benefits for teachers and other employees and regular maintenance and operations.
Due to levy support from the patrons in MVSD, the district is able to offer some extra electives in its high schools, as well as a variety of sports and additional extracurricular activities.
“I really believe we get the most bang for our buck, so to speak, from keeping kids involved in athletics,” and other extracurriculars, Smith said at a recent board meeting. “Those are things I would not want to see go away.”
MVSD will hold two community levy meetings: Monday, May 13, at the Grangeville High School Library, and Wednesday, May 15, at the Clearwater Valley High School Library in Kooskia, each at 6:30 p.m.
