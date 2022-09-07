COTTONWOOD — There were several action items on the Aug. 15 agenda for the Cottonwood School District 242 board of trustees, beginning with the auditor’s report from Quest Financial. They found no issues with the report and it was accepted by the board. School Clerk-Treasurer Denise Uhlenkott was praised for her work in keeping records as it was a more difficult year with the added government funds due to COVID.
The resignation of junior high boys and girls basketball and assistant softball coach Steve Wilson was accepted. Kim Harman was approved as the new seventh-grade coach and Daphne Hanson is now the eighth-grade coach. Junior high girls basketball season starts the first day of school, Aug. 31.
The board approved an emergency declaration for Jarret Nuxoll to fill the ag teaching position for the 2022-23 school year. Nuxoll is a certified welder without teaching credentials, making this an emergency declaration. Nuxoll is aware this is for one year.
“That’s what’s nice about rural Idaho,” school superintendent, Jon Rehder, said, “people help out and pitch in”. Rehder has been in touch with the University of Idaho; they have students graduating in the spring that could be potential candidates for teaching positions within the school district. Rehder will be reaching out to U of I in December to arrange meetings.
John Eynon was approved for hire as the music teacher for fifth through twelfth grade, with Laurie Karel being approved as the music teacher for K-fourth grades. There will be three student-teachers this fall. Kristina Villamor will be in the second grade with Micah Weber. Darbie Duclos will have Hannah Winter, who will become her long-term substitute when Duclos’ goes out on maternity leave later this year. Chynna Karel will work with Jeff Martin while Liz McLeod and Shane Chapman are in both science and art this year.
Approval of Erika Shears for the new JV volleyball coach, and Shear’s mother, Marlene Forsmann, will be the C coach. Junior/Senior high school principal Matt Elven has had a couple of applicants for a varsity baseball coach, the other openings are for eighth-grade boys basketball and an assistant softball coach.
District and school handbooks were approved, the biggest change will be letter grades for second graders, as it is with third through twelfth. Kindergarten and first grade will have three levels of numbered grades. Rehder and staff worked collectively on the elementary, junior high and senior high schedules that were approved by the board.
The Child Internet Protection Act (CIPA) regulations were unchanged from last year and approved again for this school year.
Rehder asked for assistance in getting the word out to parents about student drop-off and pickup. He would like the person to check in at the office, and let a staff member go get the student.
“It’s become disruptive to the class to have a parent enter unannounced,” Rehder said. “The focus is now on that student and the parent, and not the teacher.” Rehder understands this is a small community and in the past it’s been ok, but by the end of the school year it’s just “out of hand.”
Rehder presented a fall camp proposal from Kim Schumacher in the Dworshak area for fifth- and sixth-grade students. According to Rehder, there used to be a program in McCall that was quite costly, whereas this proposal is around $1,400, with funding coming from donations and students. Plans are to focus on math and science with the camp happening every other year. This will be an action item at the next meeting on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.
