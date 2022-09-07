Cottonwood News standing

COTTONWOOD — There were several action items on the Aug. 15 agenda for the Cottonwood School District 242 board of trustees, beginning with the auditor’s report from Quest Financial. They found no issues with the report and it was accepted by the board. School Clerk-Treasurer Denise Uhlenkott was praised for her work in keeping records as it was a more difficult year with the added government funds due to COVID.

The resignation of junior high boys and girls basketball and assistant softball coach Steve Wilson was accepted. Kim Harman was approved as the new seventh-grade coach and Daphne Hanson is now the eighth-grade coach. Junior high girls basketball season starts the first day of school, Aug. 31.

