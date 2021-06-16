Reporter’s Note: This story was written following the board meeting May 17 and prior to the levy vote May 18. With the levy not passing, it is possible COVID-19 funds may be utilized in different areas, as needed, and as guidelines allow. — lp
KOOSKIA — “I would like approval to move forward with ESSER expenditures as needed and outlined,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske asked the board of trustees at the May 17 meeting.
ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) and education stabilization funds, under the COVID-19 CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) have or will provide more than $3 million to the district.
“It all has strings attached, and it all has to be spent on COVID-related items in some way,” Fiske said. “But we have to be able to jump on some things right away.”
Fiske said the funds will allow for some major projects to be completed throughout the district, including upgrades within the H-VAC systems, which includes ultraviolet lights installed to help kill germs in the air systems and rooms.
“Anything that has to do with air quality fits the criteria,” he said. This includes floor covering and encapsulating some areas that had previously contained asbestos.
Fiske said the funds will eliminate some of the big maintenance pieces the board has been discussing the past year-plus.
In addition, the grant money will help address learning loss, which has made the leadership teams rethink summer school, Fiske said.
“We had first wondered how to get some of the kids here to participate in summer school,” he said. “But the more we thought about and discussed it, we began to realize we need to offer it and just get as many kids here as we can.” This plan will include some online learning opportunities through IDLA (Idaho Digital Learning Academy). The money will also fund some temporary positions to address learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
The board voted to allow Fiske to use the funds as needed, as outlined in a written report, as occasions arise.
Fiske said some projects may take upwards of two years because of the backlog in ordering parts and materials and finding labor.
