Brian Cummings is the principal at St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood.

COTTONWOOD — A familiar face to St. John Bosco students took over the principal position this school year.

Brian Cummings spent a year as dean of students for the high school students and also taught theology prior to moving to the helm of the school.

