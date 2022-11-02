COTTONWOOD — A familiar face to St. John Bosco students took over the principal position this school year.
Brian Cummings spent a year as dean of students for the high school students and also taught theology prior to moving to the helm of the school.
“I thought [previous principal] Jim Hickel was on a five-year-plan, but he ended up being on a one-year plan,” Cummings laughed.
When no one applied for the position, he decided he could take it on.
“I knew we had a solid group of people, a supportive community, good students,” he said. “Even though I really enjoyed the position I held for a year, I felt like I could step up and learn — so I took the plunge,” he smiled.
That leap of faith isn’t something Cummings just learned in his 50s, but something he practiced early on in his life.
Cummings was born in Pasadena, Calif., and raised in New Mexico. Following high school, he attended Loyola Marymount.
“I remember watching a television show — I think it was called Thirtysomething— and these guys were sitting around in an office, shooting baskets and talking about ad ideas. I thought, ‘I could do that!’” he recalled.
He majored in communications and minored in philosophy but soon found the advertising world was not for him.
“I was kind of at loose ends,” he admitted.
Not knowing exactly what he wanted to do with his life, he joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, which is similar to the Peace Corps except it is a religious organization, service is in the United States and for one year.
“I ended up in Seattle, working in a transitional homeless shelter,” he said. He lived in a home-like setting with other volunteers who all had various jobs. “It was really an extension of college.”
There, he saw and learned a lot and enjoyed his experience working with children. One of his duties included field trips to the firehouse.
“I heard their spiel several times and thought it sounded good,” he said.
Following his time with the Corps, he inquired about a job at the firehouse.
“I learned the next test was in 10 months to a year and I needed something in-between,” he explained.
In the meantime, his mom let him know the Catholic high school he attended in New Mexico needed someone to fill in while the teacher went on a yearlong sabbatical.
“I applied and got the job and taught theology for what turned into two years,” he said.
The firefighter dream was still alive and well, though: He and his then-girlfriend, Rebecca, ended up moving to Seattle where she found a place to live in the Wallingford area and he in the Capital Hill area.
“She had never been there, so it was a leap for her,” he said. They were working in restaurants, got engaged and then married. She had been to school for education and speech pathology and was planning to get her masters when they found they were expecting their first child.
“So, she was able to stay home and I passed my firefighter test and began my career there,” Cummings said.
That career spanned 25 years where he worked his way up to captain. His wife stayed home to homeschool and take care of what would become a family of five children.
“I really enjoyed my job and especially liked to teach classes,” he said. He worked in various areas around Seattle including in Pioneer Square, the U District and Greenlake.
As happened for many people, the pandemic changed things for Cummings.
“Everything that had already started to become really crazy only got worse,” he said.
The Cummings made the decision to move to Idaho and ended up in Lewiston. From there, he commuted to his final year of shifts in Seattle and retired with 25 years in.
“I still needed something to do, a job, for several more years,” he explained. “I just threw it out to God.”
God and his wife helped bring St. John Bosco on the radar when Rebecca began looking for a Catholic school for their youngest, age 11, in particular.
“She located St. John Bosco and began conversations with Mr. Hickel,” he said. “As it turns out, I was fortuitously blessed when they hired me as dean of students.”
Cummings said, among all the other things he previously mentioned, they enjoy the four-day school week and the investment families, friends and alumni have in the school.
“I think our biggest challenge going forward is growth management,” he said.
He said he is proud of the school which currently has 118 students and a low student-teacher ratio. The population includes his two youngest daughters, ages 16 and 11.
“The school has grown about 10% a year, and, in that growth, we don’t want to lose our vision,” he said. “There is a fine balance.”
Currently, Rebecca is working in Lewiston, where the couple maintains a home, at an adult family home. The family spends their weeks split between Lewiston and Cottonwood.
“Housing here is pretty slim,” Cummings said. “We will see what the future holds.”
The Cummings’ four older children include a 19-year-old daughter, who will begin Benedictine College in January; a 22-year-old son who is an apprentice lineman in Florida; and a 25-year-old daughter whose husband is in the Army, currently stationed in Florida, as well.
The family enjoys outdoor physical activities and taking American Freedom Defense classes locally and shooting guns together as a family. One day, when time and opportunity arise, Cummings also hopes to take up hunting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.