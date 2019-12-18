KOOSKIA – “It’s a big commitment, but I know how important it is,” said Clearwater Valley schools counselor Erin Price-Smith said.
Price-Smith was instrumental in CV receiving the Sources of Strength grant. Students at 19 middle and high schools across Idaho have teamed with adult advisers to fight against teen suicide by decreasing risk factors and building positive influences, thanks to state Sources of Strength grants.
“Sources of Strength is a proven program that cultivates supportive relationships between students and trusted adults, and builds protective factors in youth such as hope, persistence and willingness to seek help,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “I’m thrilled that these schools across Idaho are embracing this resource to support their students and prevent future loss of life.”
CV received $2,400 to support adult advisers in the schools and to help fund peer leader activities for students to imbed the ideas and messaging of Sources of Strength throughout the student body in the coming school year. The program, launched in 2014, is part of the Idaho Lives Project, a joint effort of the State Department of Education and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Suicide Prevention Program.
This fall, about nine staff members and 15 student peer leaders were trained in the program. Sources of Strength focuses on the areas of mental health, family support, positive friends, mentors, healthy activities, generosity, spirituality and medical access.
“We want to be here to offer assistance not only when people feel hopeless, but also when they feel thankful – building a support system that is there through all the facets of life,” Price-Smith said.
She explained it is vital to create connections in the school that branch out for students to the other areas in their lives.
“We’re encouraging relationships, weaving together a net around our people,” she explained.
She said the training pulled in some students who may not normally be leaders or involved in other areas, as well as students who are quite involved.
“It has been really great to see those relationships within the training build, to see those students blossom and see the liaisons between the students and staff grow, as well,” she said.
Sources of Strength teaches breaking the silence and not trying to handle issues on one’s own. It trains on suicide risk factors and warning signs, but also teaches camaraderie and belonging.
“A sense of belonging and having a place to go or be where you are accepted, needed and wanted is huge,” Price-Smith emphasized. “That’s what we want for all our students.”
The grant covers two years of training and follow-up and provides minimal funds to help with activities such as assemblies. CVHS held its first assembly in November where candy was given to everyone and questions were asked.
“It was simple and fun, just meant to help people get to know each other and bond in a lighthearted environment,” Price-Smith said.
In November, staff, students and community members received training in a program called, “Sources of Strength.” This was a grant written and received by Price-Smith.
“The students and staff were excited and there were music and games, and all were engaged,” said health teacher Jamie Shorey. “CVHS is very excited to incorporate this program and make students aware of community resources, mentors and programs that may help them in their moments of need. They also hope to make students feel included, like school is a safe place to be, and that they have someone to talk to. This assembly was the beginning of many relationship building activities to bridge the gap between students and staff, regardless of differences, struggles or backgrounds.”
