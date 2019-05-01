KOOSKIA -- On Friday, April 26, five Clearwater Valley High School students traveled to Idaho Falls to participate in the 15th Annual Kiwanis Teen Film Festival.
The students participated in film-making workshops with industry professionals Saturday morning and competed in the film festival in the evening at the Colonial Theater.
Josh Kearney and Logan Wells won a $300 cashier's check for their public service announcement (PSA) film that addressed texting and drinking while driving.
“The judges were so impressed by their work and message that they actually created a new PSA category for the festival from here on out,” said CVHS teacher and advisor Vincent Martinez.
Seniors Kearney and Wells produced a film, a mockumentary on Bigfoot, of Sasquatch Search 2, and held a film festival at CVHS in February. In addition, the film was shown at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville in March.
