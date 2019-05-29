GRANGEVILLE – “We love this community and are invested in it,” Tori Swan told the Mountain View School District 244 board at the April 15 meeting.
Tori and her husband, Jeff, came before the board to request a year’s leave of absence. Both are fourth-fifth grade teachers at Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia.
Tori explained their family has the opportunity to go on a one-year overseas mission trip, which will include their two daughters, as well.
“Although we know, if you grant the leave, we may not come back to the exact same jobs at the same school, we are requesting this year,” she said.
Jeff added their opportunity will allow them to hone on in their craft of teaching and “return to share it with the community and our students.”
“I can vouch for their dedication – they are exceptional teachers,” said fellow CVES teacher, Joe Tosten.
“My son loves Mrs. Swan,” trustee Casey Smith added.
Trustee Mike Dominguez offered to recuse himself from any decisions as he is friends with the Swans; the board felt his decision would not be biased by this.
“We always say we would like to see our teachers do better, do more in the way of education,” trustee Rebecca Warden said. “Here’s an example of this.”
Dominguez added it’s difficult to find quality, certified teachers.
The board voted unanimously to approve the Swans’ one-year leave of absence.
In other news, GHS junior, Alex Rioux asked for permission to install a soccer scoreboard at GHS for his senior project.
“Grangeville Youth Soccer already raised most of the money, and I also went to the boosters and they donated,” he said. The scoreboard cost about $4,200.
“I think this is a great opportunity as the football scoreboard is at the other end of the soccer field and the local club uses the field a lot,” GHS Principal Randall Miskin said.
Ty Reuter, district maintenance, said he will be available to help with the installation.
The board will place this item on the agenda in May as an action item.
