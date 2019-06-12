Clearwater Valley students 6th - 12th grade who had a 4.0 GPA:
Sixth Grade: Autumn S. Martinez, Tiago D. Pickering;
Seventh Grade: Wyatt T. Anderberg, Acacia R. Blyth, Selway Shown, Eleah Swan, Cassidy C. Thibert;
Eighth Grade: Avery P. Crosby, Luna W. Mccusker, Jerod A. Murray;
Ninth Grade: Angel L. Dominguez, Emma R. Knapton, Logan W. Mossman, Grace N. Shorey;
Tenth Grade: Paige B. Morrow, Martha B. Smith;
Eleventh Grade: Garrett Anderson, Billy L. Bramlett, Dakota A. Gorges, John R. Loughran, Hailie M. Roy, Jace C. Summers;
Twelfth Grade: Mikayla Bean, Mikaela K. Herrick, Jarret P. Nuxoll
Students 6th – 12th Grade who had a 3.5 to 3.9 GPA:
Sixth Grade: Oliver Allen, Nicholas Boren, Brooklyn Crosby, Kinley E. Crosby, Leighton J. Davis, Jacob C. Fabbi, Tylee S. Hietala, Makala Knight, Jordan J. Murray, Taya M. Pfefferkorn, Evelyn M. Ward, Jayden Wilkins;
Seventh Grade: Brooklyn P. Barger, KayLee J. Graves, Jessica Ketola, Karlee Mondragon, Ruth V. Smith;
Eighth Grade: Gunnar B. Anderberg, Austin M. Curtis, Anthony L. Fabbi, Rayne B. Martinez, Macy K. Morrow, Drew V. Schranz, Santana M. Simmons, Anthony W. Skaggs;
Ninth Grade: Eden C. Barger, Michael Boren, Ariana M. Davy, Keri L. Decker, Joshua C. Francis, Gabriel R. Kirish, Dylan B. Pickering, Ridge I. Shown;
Tenth Grade: Shaila D. Benedict;
Eleventh Grade: Cameron Anderson, Elise B. Andrews, Wilder M. Cross, Laban G. Francis, Melanie A. Gianopulos, Morgan C. Krieger, Jessika D. Stout;
Twelfth Grade: Ty S. Dominguez, Rose M. Hale, Kevin M. Hill, Caitlin Horner, Josh A. Kearney
Students 6th – 12th Grade who had a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA:
Sixth Grade: Darin M. Johnson, Carson Schilling, Markey G. Wasson;
Seventh Grade: Adrian Gonzalez, Ella E. Hale, Phyilis E. Pace, Landon C. Schlieper, Sierra R. Tillery;
Eighth Grade: Keyan R. Boller, Love L. Edmondson, Shada A. Edwards, Axl R. Fairbank, Autumn Knox, Scott H. Perdue, Kayla C. Pressley, Cloie E. Spencer;
Ninth Grade: Dallon R. Case, Hannah D. Hale, Page L. Hale, Kaden J. Krieger, Chloie Peterson, Ezaak O. Santamaria, Luella M. Smith, Cecile O. Thompson;
Tenth Grade: Tristin K. Dominguez, Jesse J. Knox, Jacob B. Kolb, Luke J. Olsen;
Eleventh Grade: Cedar J. Fisher, Gabrielle H. Harrington, Tyce S. Pfefferkorn, Fallon S. Wilkins;
Twelfth Grade: Evan W. Jackson, Sage R. Lamphere, Jasmine N. Smith, Logan S. Wells, Scott W. Zarnik
