CVHS graduates

Clearwater Valley High School graduates Mikaela Herrick and Jarret Nuxoll were among the students who earned a 4.0 GPA.

 Facebook Photo

Clearwater Valley students 6th - 12th grade who had a 4.0 GPA:

Sixth Grade: Autumn S. Martinez, Tiago D. Pickering;

Seventh Grade: Wyatt T. Anderberg, Acacia R. Blyth, Selway Shown, Eleah Swan, Cassidy C. Thibert;

Eighth Grade: Avery P. Crosby, Luna W. Mccusker, Jerod A. Murray;

Ninth Grade: Angel L. Dominguez, Emma R. Knapton, Logan W. Mossman, Grace N. Shorey;

Tenth Grade: Paige B. Morrow, Martha B. Smith;

Eleventh Grade: Garrett Anderson, Billy L. Bramlett, Dakota A. Gorges, John R. Loughran, Hailie M. Roy, Jace C. Summers;

Twelfth Grade: Mikayla Bean, Mikaela K. Herrick, Jarret P. Nuxoll

Students 6th – 12th Grade who had a 3.5 to 3.9 GPA:

Sixth Grade: Oliver Allen, Nicholas Boren, Brooklyn Crosby, Kinley E. Crosby, Leighton J. Davis, Jacob C. Fabbi, Tylee S. Hietala, Makala Knight, Jordan J. Murray, Taya M. Pfefferkorn, Evelyn M. Ward, Jayden Wilkins;

Seventh Grade: Brooklyn P. Barger, KayLee J. Graves, Jessica Ketola, Karlee Mondragon, Ruth V. Smith;

Eighth Grade: Gunnar B. Anderberg, Austin M. Curtis, Anthony L. Fabbi, Rayne B. Martinez, Macy K. Morrow, Drew V. Schranz, Santana M. Simmons, Anthony W. Skaggs;

Ninth Grade: Eden C. Barger, Michael Boren, Ariana M. Davy, Keri L. Decker, Joshua C. Francis, Gabriel R. Kirish, Dylan B. Pickering, Ridge I. Shown;

Tenth Grade: Shaila D. Benedict;

Eleventh Grade: Cameron Anderson, Elise B. Andrews, Wilder M. Cross, Laban G. Francis, Melanie A. Gianopulos, Morgan C. Krieger, Jessika D. Stout;

Twelfth Grade: Ty S. Dominguez, Rose M. Hale, Kevin M. Hill, Caitlin Horner, Josh A. Kearney

Students 6th – 12th Grade who had a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA:

Sixth Grade: Darin M. Johnson, Carson Schilling, Markey G. Wasson;

Seventh Grade: Adrian Gonzalez, Ella E. Hale, Phyilis E. Pace, Landon C. Schlieper, Sierra R. Tillery;

Eighth Grade: Keyan R. Boller, Love L. Edmondson, Shada A. Edwards, Axl R. Fairbank, Autumn Knox, Scott H. Perdue, Kayla C. Pressley, Cloie E. Spencer;

Ninth Grade: Dallon R. Case, Hannah D. Hale, Page L. Hale, Kaden J. Krieger, Chloie Peterson, Ezaak O. Santamaria, Luella M. Smith, Cecile O. Thompson;

Tenth Grade: Tristin K. Dominguez, Jesse J. Knox, Jacob B. Kolb, Luke J. Olsen;

Eleventh Grade: Cedar J. Fisher, Gabrielle H. Harrington, Tyce S. Pfefferkorn, Fallon S. Wilkins;

Twelfth Grade: Evan W. Jackson, Sage R. Lamphere, Jasmine N. Smith, Logan S. Wells, Scott W. Zarnik

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.