KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School BPA had three students who traveled to Anaheim: Rayne Martinez, Jerod Murray, and Autum Martinez.
Rayne competed in Health Administration Procedures as she was a Top 5 qualifier from Idaho. All three competed in “open” category events that tested their knowledge of various fields of business. In addition, all three participated in scheduled leadership trainings and workshops while at NLC.
“Participation in NLC provides CVHS BPA students the opportunity to grow as young leaders and business professionals while gaining valuable lifelong skills and exposure to the American workforce,” explained advisor Vincent Martinez. “Furthermore, participation in BPA has shown to increase student achievement, both academically and professionally.”
A variety of local businesses, individuals and organizations helped with travel expenses for the students, including VEST (Valley Educational Support Team).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.