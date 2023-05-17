Clearwater Valley High School BPA students 2023 photo

(L-R) Clearwater Valley High School BPA students Autum Martinez, Jerod Murray and Rayne Martinez.

 Contributed photo

KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School BPA had three students who traveled to Anaheim: Rayne Martinez, Jerod Murray, and Autum Martinez.

Rayne competed in Health Administration Procedures as she was a Top 5 qualifier from Idaho. All three competed in “open” category events that tested their knowledge of various fields of business. In addition, all three participated in scheduled leadership trainings and workshops while at NLC.

