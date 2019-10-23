GRANGEVILLE – A recent science lab at Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) caused quite a stir for a couple of students in Mr. Johnson’s eighth-grade science class.
“We just thought it was going to be another lab, cool, but nothing too exciting,” 13-year-old Adri Anderson said.
“That’s why we were really surprised by what was happening,” added Payton Brown, also 13.
Mr. Johnson’s assignment was for students to cut a paper-thin specimen of plants (carrots, potatoes, pepper, apples, onions, celery and grapes) and observe these under a microscope. Following this, they were to add drops of certain chemicals and see if observational changes were to take place.
“Some type of color change will usually take place if the macromolecules are present,” Johnson said.
Anderson and Brown decided to use a thin membrane from the inside of an onion, and placed it on a slide. They were able to observe the cells, but then decided to place a drop of iodine with potassium on the membrane.
“When you put something on it that has some color, like the iodine, it’s easier to see the cells – they are more defined,” Anderson explained.
The girls said they expected this, and, at first, this is what they saw: the cells of the onion membrane enhanced. However, as the iodine began to dry, they became more excited at what they discovered.
“We’d never seen it before and Mr. Johnson hadn’t either, so we were like, ‘Hey! Look at this!’” Anderson said.
The slide they were looking at had not only turned a variety of colors, but had formed into perfect, tiny squares and rectangles.
“No one else was getting this with their samples, so we were pretty excited,” Brown said.
The two spent time researching and trying to discover what they saw. They were so invested in their experiments that they stayed in during lunch and helped some other schoolmates in upcoming classes in trying to discover what they had.
“And they did, and some other kids were able to get that results later, too,” Johnson said.
The girls spent time checking out other plants and chemicals, but found it was only a particular onion and the iodine with potassium that reacted and caused the pattern they saw.
Anderson, whose father teaches biology and math at GHS, chatted with GHS science teacher Shaun Bass and he gave them a probable answer for their finding.
“He said it was probably salt crystals forming from the dried iodine,” Anderson said.
Though the discovery may not have been of great scientific significance, what it did, the duo agreed, was make them want to keep learning and experimenting.
“Hands-on is the best way to learn things,” Brown said.
“Mr. Johnson is really good at making experiments relatable and fun, getting us outside and letting us dive into things,” Anderson said.
The two also agreed his science class is one of their favorites.
