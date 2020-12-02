GRANGEVILLE — “The CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund made available to Mountain View School District 244 per Governor Little is to, ‘keep schools open/operating,’” explained MVSD business manager Becky Hogg.
In total, the district received $397,536. The performance period on this allocation spans from March 1, and obligations must be completed by Dec. 30.
“These dollars must be used only for COVID-19 related work/impacts/burdens borne by the district from March 1 through Dec. 30,” Hogg said. “To date, we have expended a little more than $113,000 of the $397,536 for COVID-19 related goods and services, which leaves $284,000 remaining. This is the total available to reimburse our staff.” Gross pay for the 169 employees will be approximately $236 plus payroll taxes.
Hogg said the district will have fully expended this portion of the Governor’s Coronavirus Relief Fund allocation by the Dec. 30 deadline.
“Hopefully will have provided a huge ‘thank you,’ as well as a small economic boost to our employees and the communities they serve,” Hogg added.
