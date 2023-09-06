MVSD Logo

GRANGEVILLE — Students in Mountain View School District 244 will pay more for driver’s education starting this 2023-24 school year.

The board of trustees voted unanimously to raise in-district driver’s ed fees from $180 to $200, an 11% increase. Out-of-district students who take the driving course through MVSD will now pay $250, up from $180, an increase of 39%.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.