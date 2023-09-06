GRANGEVILLE — Students in Mountain View School District 244 will pay more for driver’s education starting this 2023-24 school year.
The board of trustees voted unanimously to raise in-district driver’s ed fees from $180 to $200, an 11% increase. Out-of-district students who take the driving course through MVSD will now pay $250, up from $180, an increase of 39%.
“We have lost money during the past few years — not a lot, but some,” comptroller Carly Behler said. “Driver’s ed is great to offer, but it’s not required.”
“Are these fees on top of the IDLA [online class portion] fees?” asked trustee B Edwards, adding that Grangeville High School Principal Randall Miskin offers an in-person class once during the year.
“Yes,” Behler added. “This doesn’t change IDLA.” She explained the fees were for the driving portion of the class.
Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher Valary Pfefferkorn thanked the board for looking into ways in which to save the district money wherever possible.
“I appreciate that,” Pfefferkorn emphasized.
Any increase of more than 3% mandates a public hearing be held. Other than Pfefferkorn, no other members of the pubic spoke or had questions.
