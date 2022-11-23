OAKLEY, Idaho —Mountain View School District 244 trustee Bernadette Edwards will be at the forefront of helping shape education in Idaho state.
Superintendent-elect Debbie Critchfield announced Edwards as one member of her transition committee. This committee will assist Critchfield in staffing and organization of the State Department Education (SDE), in addition to helping develop the K-12 budget revision and funding priorities for next year, building policy around skills and career readiness in K-12, parental empowerment, and other priorities for the incoming SDE.
Edwards, a realtor from Grangeville, is a trustee for zone 3. She is a former Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher. She and her husband, Cody, have four children.
“I care so much about the education of students and understand the importance of a skilled workforce in our communities,” Edwards stated. “Every student has value that they can add to the world and our job as educators is to help them find that. Debbie believes in that too, so I am excited to help her and be a representative for this area.”
Chief of Staff-designate Greg Wilson and chief deputy superintendent-designate Ryan Cantrell will lead Critchfield’s transition efforts and this committee through early January.
“This transition committee is a great representation of the many perspectives supporting K-12 education in Idaho, including parents, teachers, school leaders, legislators, business leaders, and other community leaders,” stated Critchfield. “I am so pleased they are willing to serve in this effort to support Idaho kids and families as we build the department prepared to support and sustain great schools.”
The committee consists of more than 20 people and also includes former Idaho First Lady Lori Otter, of Star, and Mike Garrett, Orofino, superintendent of Orofino Joint School District 171.
