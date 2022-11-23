OAKLEY, Idaho —Mountain View School District 244 trustee Bernadette Edwards will be at the forefront of helping shape education in Idaho state.

Superintendent-elect Debbie Critchfield announced Edwards as one member of her transition committee. This committee will assist Critchfield in staffing and organization of the State Department Education (SDE), in addition to helping develop the K-12 budget revision and funding priorities for next year, building policy around skills and career readiness in K-12, parental empowerment, and other priorities for the incoming SDE.

