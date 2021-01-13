While still some months off, elections will be coming up for the region’s taxing districts on everything from school levies to city councils and fire districts.
•
Area school districts will be considering levy or bond elections, and these can be scheduled for four different times during the year: March 9, May 18, Aug. 31 and Nov. 2.
On the Idaho County elections calendar are Cottonwood School District 242, Salmon River Joint School District 243, Mountain View School District 244, Nezperce Joint School District 302, Kamiah Joint School District 304, and Highland Joint School District 305.
To make the March 9 date, districts have to have ballot wording to the county clerk’s office by next Tuesday, Jan. 19. For the next election opportunity, May 18, ballot wording is due by March 29.
All school district trustee elections will be held on Nov. 2. Candidacy filing deadline is Sept. 3.
May 18 elections:
Board positions will be up for Syringa Hospital, Prairie-River Library District, the Clearwater Water District (Stites) and three water-sewer districts: Rapid River at Riggins, and Pine Ridge and Valley View in Kamiah.
Also holding elections will be Idaho County’s 12 highway districts: Cottonwood, Deer Creek, Doumecq, Fenn, Ferdinand, Grangeville, Greencreek, Keuterville, Kidder-Harris, Union Independent, White Bird and Winona.
In these elections, filing deadline for candidacy declarations is March 19.
Nov. 2 elections:
Board positions will be open for 11 cemetery districts: Clearwater, Cottonwood, Ferdinand, Grangeville, Kamiah, Keuterville, Pine Grove, Riggins, Winona, White Bird and Woodland.
Four fire protection districts will have elections: Cottonwood, Grangeville, Harpster and Kamiah.
City council elections will be held in Cottonwood, Ferdinand, Grangeville, Kooskia, Riggins, Stites and White Bird.
Deadline is Sept. 3 for filing declarations of candidacy in these elections.
•
Declaration of candidacy forms are available at the respective taxing district office or at the Idaho County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Grangeville. The 2021 election calendar is available online at www.idahocounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.