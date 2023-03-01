GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244 was hit with a double whammy recently as two administrators resigned, which was announced within the Feb. 16 board meeting information.

Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) Principal Lee Slichter tendered her letter of resignation, as did Clearwater Valley Elementary and Elk City schools principal Joe Rodriguez. Rodriguez also serves as the district technology coordinator.

