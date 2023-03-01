GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244 was hit with a double whammy recently as two administrators resigned, which was announced within the Feb. 16 board meeting information.
Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) Principal Lee Slichter tendered her letter of resignation, as did Clearwater Valley Elementary and Elk City schools principal Joe Rodriguez. Rodriguez also serves as the district technology coordinator.
Slichter was hired for the GEMS position last year.
“I would like to thank you for the opportunity to have worked in the position this school year. I have learned a great deal during my time here and have enjoyed collaborating with my colleagues,” her notification letter, dated Jan. 26, read. A reason for her resignation was not given in this correspondence.
Rodriguez served as district technology coordinator for several years prior to adding the task of CVES and Elk City principal in 2019. His letter to the board stated he was resigning to serve an 18–23-month mission for senior couples for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I have poured my heart and soul into my work and only wish the best of success for the future of our district,” Rodriguez’s letter, which was received by the district office Feb. 2, stated. He did add that he plans to return to the community after his mission.
The board briefly discussed the changing of duties these resignations might lead to, including posting the technology position as one full-time job again. The resignations were both accepted by the board.
In other news, the board voted unanimously to extend superintendent Steve Higgins’ contract another year for a salary of $125,000, including some benefits (excluding PERSI retirement) and two Fridays off each month.
