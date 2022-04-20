GRANGEVILLE — “Elk City School is being highlighted as a model school by the state through the School-Wide Improvement Plan [SWIP],” Joe Rodriguez told the Mountain View School District 244 board at its March 21 meeting. Rodriguez serves as principal of Elk City and Clearwater Valley Elementary schools, as well as the district’s technology director.
He explained Elk City has done well in its school improvement mode for the past several years, and the state recognizes its meeting and exceeding its goals. Currently, the school serves grades kindergarten through eighth grade with about 16 students and one teacher.
Rodriguez said he had recently attended a conference that focuses on partnering small, rural schools.
“Elk City is very unique in its makeup,” he said. He also repeated something he heard at the event that highlighted the importance of relationships and trust to help build successful schools.
At Kooskia’s CVE, Rodriguez said he continues the school’s partnership with Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) as it continues to support the area’s students and families.
“They have provided many things for our kids, including free days at Snowhaven and free movie nights, among other events, and plan to do a soft opening of the Kooskia Teen Center soon,” he said.
Rodriguez also explained his application with the Emergency Connectivity Fund through ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds came through.
“This is something I have been working on for about six months and has been approved in the amount of $239,000,” he said.
He explained this project money is to be used for district students and families who currently cannot get an internet signal, have a poor signal or who have unaffordable internet service, and will provide the modem, installation and $50 a month for one year for the service.
“We’re working on gathering the information on who needs the service, and working with Airbridge, who received the contract, to start building a timeline for installation,” Rodriguez explained. “This is not a pot of money the school receives; it can only be used for these families in need of internet service.”
He also spoke about the need for intercom services to be updated in all schools except CVES, which had its system updated recently.
“Unfortunately, it does not qualify for the e-rate reimbursement, and the total cost to get all the schools up-to-date will be about $98,000,” he said.
“This isn’t just for the run-of-the-mill announcements,” he said. “An intercom system can be a valuable tool in an active shooter or any emergency situation,” and could be accessed via apps from staff phones, as needed.
Rodriguez ended his report letting the board know when he started in 2012, he was responsible for the district’s approximately 650 computers and 80 other digital devices. Now, the district has about 800 computers, 1,663 Chromebooks and 200-plus additional devices.
“When things are running smoothly, it’s not bad, but on any given day, the need for support has quadrupled, and that does not include door and security cameras, VOIP, intercom, vape sensors and audio-visual equipment assistance.
