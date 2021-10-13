ELK CITY — “I’m happy to be in Elk City School again — the only school in my zone,” trustee Casey Smith of Clearwater said at the Mountain View School District 244 board meeting Sept. 20.
“I want to commend this community on what you’ve done here,” Smith said. “When things have been rough, you’ve pulled together. You’re viable, self-reliant, unlike so many in our world today.”
Smith added he is glad enrollment is up — from six a few years ago to today’s 16 students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
Elk City School (ECS) principal Joe Rodriguez reported, “things at Elk City are going really well.”
“I’m always amazed to see how Mrs. Knutzen facilitates all the grades and the patience the students show for one another when she is working with the different groups,” Rodriguez complimented.
He and others in the meeting reported the lunch program through the district’s food service company, Chartwells, is up and running successfully.
“The kids love it,” he said. This summer the kitchen was renovated, and the program added to the school.
During public input session, community member Joyce Dearstyne (Framing Our Community), who has been on a committee to assist with school improvement, implored the board to consider ECS as it works on the 2022-23 budget.
“We’re in our last year of the state’s school improvement plan, and I have concerns our teacher won’t continue to have the backup help she needs,” Dearstyne said.
Currently, teacher Kathy Knutzen has assistance for math and language arts, provided by state school improvement funds.
“Please help us continue to rebuild our school,” Dearstyne said.
