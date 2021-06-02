ELK CITY — Elk City School has experienced growth, and that’s good for both students and the community.
With 17 students enrolled at the one-teacher school, Mountain View School District 244’s lunch contractor, Chartwells, will be able to offer hot lunch to students for the 2021-22 school year.
“The community and businesses there came together and provided lunch for the students, which was great,” superintendent Todd Fiske said. “But now, they will get a break, and the students will get to have more of the same experience at the rest of our district students have.”
Maureen Burney with Chartwells explained that USDA COVID-19 guidelines will again offer breakfast and lunch free of charge to all students throughout the district in the coming school year. She spoke to the board of trustees at the May 17 meeting.
“With the COVID-19 funds and rules, we were actually able to save some money this past year,” Burney explained. “This will allow us to do some revamping in the Elk City School kitchen,” and make it usable for the meals they will offer to students.
Burney said an entrée and cold selection will be offered for each lunch, as well as additional items and separate breakfast foods. Some entrees will be made in the Grangeville Elementary Middle School kitchen and frozen and then heated at Elk City.
Trustee Casey Smith offered kudos to the Elk City community for “not whining about their situation.”
“They came together and went to bat for the kids,” by providing meals, Smith said.
He also asked Burney if she would be serving the district’s famous “John Wayne Casserole.”
“My kids love that and want more of it,” he laughed.
Burney said the casserole —which consists of biscuit dough, chili, cheese and tomatoes — will be on the menu.
“I’d first like to thank the Elk City community for their support in the community lunch program,” added Elk City School teacher Kathy Knutzen. “With the school population raising to 17 students, it has been a huge undertaking and we are grateful that the school district will be providing the lunch program next year.”
“We’re really excited to be able to get Elk City into this mix for next year,” Fiske concluded.
