KOOSKIA — “A lot of people have weighed in on what the right amount is for the levy,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske told the trustees at the Feb. 22 board meeting at Clearwater Valley High School. “The burden is going to be on you to set that, with several unknowns.” Those unknowns, he said, include the Idaho State legislature and SRS (Secure Rural Schools) funds.
Fiske reiterated that MVSD requires a levy every year to function, and that last year’s levy failure was “devastating.”
“MVSD was the lone wolf out there for a failed levy that wasn’t re-run,” he said, saying about 85 percent of Idaho public school districts ran levies.
He also emphasized he does not have a “pet budget.”
“This isn’t ‘Todd’s budget.’ I want the best quality education for our students,” he said, adding Idaho comes in 49th in the U.S. for per pupil spending of $7,800 per child, per year.
“I think it takes about $25,000 a year to house the incarcerated in Idaho,” he added, stating funds are also needed for the district’s older buildings and their electrical and maintenance needs.
During public input session, Central Idaho Education Association President Katrena Hauger thanked the staff, students and community for their continued support.
“We fully understand a levy needs to pass, and we are committed to helping make that happen,” Hauger emphasized.
Fiske laid out a list of possible costs for the levy, depending on the amount trustees decide on for the May 18 election. Fiske said the board needed to decide at the March meeting so there was time to get the proper legal notifications out, as well as be able to answer questions from and provide information to the public.
