GRANGEVILLE — “Grangeville Elementary Middle School ended up with a couple of unplanned fire drills recently,” MVSD 244 superintendent Steve Higgins smiled at the Jan. 19 board meeting.
GEMS principal Lee Slichter agreed the drills were a surprise.
Higgins explained the GEMS dry suppression system has holes in the pipes due to the age of the system.
“Kids are still safe due to the wet suppression systems in the classrooms,” Higgins explained. However, “it’s another maintenance issue to add to the list.”
He also said Kooskia’s Clearwater Valley Elementary School’s heat pump has failed.
“Because of its age, parts are no longer available for this,” he said. “There is a way to bypass and move to electric.” This will be addressed as all needs are assessed.
Higgins also spoke about using approximately $189,000 in ESSER (COVID-19) funds to put in an all-school intercom system at GEMS. The board requested he put an RFP (request for proposal) and see what the estimates for this would be.
Trustee Laci Myers also noted the intercom systems at the Clearwater schools need investigated.
“They are failing,” she stated, and Higgins noted he was aware of the antiquity of these systems and they are on his radar.
Higgins also reported the used bus auction brought in “surprisingly, $11,000, which is really good, considering it’s usually about $3,000 that’s brought in.” This was done through Musick and Sons for which they received a $300 fee that Higgins said was “well worth it.”
In other news, special education director Amanda Bush spoke briefly about bringing vocational rehabilitation to Grangeville schools and, hopefully in the future, Kooskia schools.
“So far, it looks like we have 14 students wanting to participate, and the GHS special education teacher and paraprofessional willing to work with the program,” she explained.
Salaries are paid by Voc Rehab with no additional cost to the district, and students 14-21 with a current IEP or 504 for disability can be part of the program.
“This is a great way to get our kids out in the community and teach them to be productive citizens,” Bush said. Technology coordinator Joe Rodriguez reported he has been working with CompuNet to get a new firewall configured. He also reported tech employee Josiah Heath has turned in his three weeks’ notice after having been out sick for two weeks.
“I have been working with him to catch up and get each building’s technology needs met,” Rodriguez said. “Vinnie [Martinez] will be the acting principal at CVES to help out while I work with Josiah, interview and train his replacement.”
GEMS principal Slichter also reported GEMS’ population is now at 550.
“It just keeps edging up,” she said.
