Grangeville Elementary Middle School kicked off its annual Reading Buddies program on Thursday, Oct. 3. The reading incentive program is geared toward kindergarten to first-grade GEMS students, providing various levels of fun activities with a stuffed animal for the numbers of books read. Idaho Forest Group (IFG) Grangeville has sponsored the project each year, providing Reading Buddies stuffed animals for students at GEMS.
Kindergarten teacher Micah Campbell reported, “The kids are really motivated by their little buddies and the incentives that we offer. We had several come back the next day with 10 books read! Many are on a mission to read 300 books so they can have lunch with Mr. Uptmor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.