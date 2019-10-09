GRANGEVILLE -- The Grangeville Elementary Middle School Veterans Day assembly is set for Friday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. in the "Big Gym." All veterans are welcome. The school is collecting pictures for their slide show presentation. Send pictures of veterans to vetpictures@sd244.org no later than Nov. 1. Share this so the school can honor as many locally loved vets as possible. Include the name and branch of the military they served in! Years of service would be helpful as well.

