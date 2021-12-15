GRANGEVILLE — Learning about what a city does and how it functions paid off with $100 for Nicole Wellard’s third-grade class at Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS).
“This is so exciting,” she told her class at a check presentation last Wednesday, Dec. 8. “We’re going to find something good to spend it on, aren’t we?”
Among those speaking up, one student said, “I have an idea. You can get us candy!”
Last week’s award was to Wellard’s student, Lillee Stark, who won one of three cash prize drawings through the Readers Becoming Leaders Program. This is through the Association of Idaho Cities and the League of Idaho Cities, designed to connect city leaders to elementary students, according to the group, with the hope of building connections and creating a sense of belonging for city youth.
The league has produced “FRIENDS City,” a book created for city leaders to read to third-grade students. It has a companion City Activity Book to guide students on how cities work and to encourage students to familiarize themselves with their city. In addition to promoting leadership skills and civic awareness, the book promotes STEM learning, literacy and creative problem-solving in an interactive storytelling environment.
Last month, Grangeville City Administrator, Tonya Kennedy, and city councilor Beryl Grant, read the book to GEMS third graders, which included answering questions about how a city works.
Three drawings will be held through the program, with two $100 awards for each district. (Idaho County is in District 2, which also includes Lewis, Latah, Clearwater and Nez Perce counties.) One statewide drawing for $1,000 will be held early next year.
Sponsors for the project and prizes include the Idaho National Laboratory, STEM Action Center, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, Western States Equipment CAT and J·U·B Engineers Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.