GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School teachers Melissa Smith, Audrey Wasem, and Devon Barker are among the first recipients of a new wilderness grant program established in honor of Connie Saylor Johnson.
“I am very happy to see some of our first round of the Connie Saylor Johnson educational fund grant money go to the GEMS second and third-grade classes to help develop curiosity and awareness of the beautiful, wild country that surrounds us,” stated Grangeville member of the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation (SBFCF), Phil Jahn. “And I appreciate the teachers with the foresight to apply for the grant. The kids will love it! Hopefully, this will lead to additional partnerships in the future.”
The 2021 Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Fund (SJWEF) inaugural grants were awarded to second and third-grade teachers at GEMS for the Hands-On in the Wilderness project. This program intends to leverage the importance of a sense of place and the student’s connection to local wilderness as an innovative way for students to focus and become actively engaged in today’s classroom that is not limited to the traditional school building. “We greatly appreciate this grant from the CSJWEF. It will allow us to engage with our students in the wilderness,” said GEMS teacher Devon Barker-Hicks.
“We are thrilled to be working in conjunction with CSJWEF and the Grangeville Community Foundation to provide wilderness learning opportunities for our students,” added GEMS teacher Melissa Smith.
Additional awardees include the Pulaski Users Group from Hailey; One Stone Lab51, Boise; Helena Indian Alliance, Helena, Mont.; and Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, Moscow.
Applications for next year’s CSJWEF grants will be open from April 1-Oct. 31. The program is available to any nonprofit organization, institution, individual, or ad hoc group working to further wilderness education. Grants are for up to $ 1,000 per year. The application is available at https://www.selwaybitterroot.org/csjwef-grant.
