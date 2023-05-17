GRANGEVILLE — “Due to the generous donations from our local community. Grangeville High School business and technology students were able to travel and compete at the national level,” GHS teacher and Business Professionals of America (BPA) advisor Bruce Wassmuth said.
Wassmuth especially thanked ACE Home Center, Idaho Forest Group, the Grangeville Lions Club, the Grangeville Boosters, and all those who supported BPA in its fundraising efforts. Students recently returned from Anaheim, Calif., where “they competed against the best business students in the United States."
He added, “It was a great experience for all three competitors and myself. We spent our time displaying our knowledge, creating new connections, and engaging in experiences that will help further our career in the business world.”
The National BPA organization has 45,000 members across 35 states (https://bpa.org/about-us/). While attending the BPA National Leadership Conference, with more than 6,500 BPA members, GHS students met and interacted with students, advisors, and business professionals nationwide. Grangeville students were busy throughout the entire trip, starting with the opening ceremonies Wednesday, April 26, to the awards ceremony Saturday, April 29. Aside from participating in their individual competitions, students experienced educational tours including history, science and culture. Students were also given an opportunity to take National Certification Tests to add to their portfolios.
GHS BPA was represented at the conference by participating in competitive events and engaging critical networking skills. Lucy Guhin and Tayden Wassmuth focused their attention on Microsoft Office Skills. Kaylee Sullivan competed in Business Law concepts, placing in the top third of all students from the nation.
“This experience also helped GHS students realize the importance and usefulness of business and technology skills, and how solid and strenuous the competition can be,” Wassmuth said. “Having three students attend nationals this year will help our local chapter promote more students to become active BPA members, thus engaging in valuable business and technology concepts. We continue to develop and learn what we must accomplish to make it to the top.”
“I am proud of our students for continuing to strive for excellence, against all of the barriers that they face,” Wassmuth stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.