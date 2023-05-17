GHS BPA members 2023 photo

(L-R) GHS BPA members Tayden Wassmuth, Kaylee Sullivan and Lucy Guhin with teacher and advisor Bruce Wassmuth.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — “Due to the generous donations from our local community. Grangeville High School business and technology students were able to travel and compete at the national level,” GHS teacher and Business Professionals of America (BPA) advisor Bruce Wassmuth said.

Wassmuth especially thanked ACE Home Center, Idaho Forest Group, the Grangeville Lions Club, the Grangeville Boosters, and all those who supported BPA in its fundraising efforts. Students recently returned from Anaheim, Calif., where “they competed against the best business students in the United States."

