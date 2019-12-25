LEWISTON -- Grangeville High School took 15 students to compete at this year’s Regional BPA competition at Lewis-Clark State College on Monday, Dec. 16.
Nine students qualified in 12 events for the State BPA Leadership Conference held in Boise on March 12-14th. 345 students from Region 2 were registered to compete at this event.
“I am very proud of the hard work that these students have completed on their own time to represent GHS in an honorable way,” said GHS business and technology instructor and BPA mentor Bruce Wassmuth.
Those who will represent GHS at state include the following: Bella Dame (1st ranking in basic office systems and procedures), Danielle Uhlenkott (1st in advanced office system and procedures); Bailey Vanderwall (1st in advanced spreadsheet and applications); Caleb Barger (1st in both Linux operating system fundamentals-pilot and computer programming concepts); Kevin Finnegan (1st – digital media production); Iseyda LaCombe (1st – entrepreneurship, 2nd – business law and ethics); Brandon Vetter ( 2nd in both – computer security and JAVA programming); Abbigail Pullen (3rd – basic office systems and procedures); and Talia Brown (3rd – database applications).
Additional placings include Krista Cerecero (4th- advanced office systems and procedures and 5th – business law and ethics); Taryn Godfrey (5th – integrated office applications); Zoe Lutz (6th – integrated office applications and 7th – advanced office systems and procedures); Cameran Green (11th – business law and ethics); Chahal Roop (13th – business law and ethics). In addition, Brown was 5th in advanced office systems and procedures; Pullen was 6th in business law and ethics; and Danielle Uhlenkott was 9th in business law and ethics. Also participating in a video production team with Bailey, Green, Godfrey and Dame was Julia Sabino-Chiarani.
