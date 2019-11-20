GRANGEVILLE – “The Grangeville FFA Alumni group is all about supporting the kids in the Grangeville High School FFA program,” said alumni member Marie Heckman. “We want to see the kids succeed and grow with in the agriculture community.”
Heckman graduated in May of 2019, and was heavily involved in FFA during high school. She did not waste any time joining the alumni group.
“You don’t’ have to have been in FFA in the past to join the alumni, though,” she said. Those who are interested in joining can access a digital copy of the membership form on the group’s Facebook page under “Grangeville FFA Alumni and Supporters,” or come to a meeting: the next meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m., at GHS.
Several activities are currently underway with the group, including the following:
*Alumni tractor calendars for the upcoming year, featuring Ted and Delores Billups and their tractor collection, are for sale and available at United Country Real Estate and Stuivenga Vessey Well Drilling, as well as through the GHS FFA program.
*The kids in the Grangeville FFA are restoring a tractor to be auctioned off in the spring. The alumni are helping with the supplying of the parts and anything they need for the restoration.
*In the upcoming future there will be a tractor preview to start off the interest in it to be auctioned off in the spring. Dates to be determined.
Current officers in the group are: President, Earl Musick; vice president, Eric Forsmann; secretary, Julia McCarthy; treasurer, Brenda Heckman; student representative, Alli Kohrman; and media representative; Marie Heckman.
